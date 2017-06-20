Julia Taylor
‘Street Artists of Milwaukee’ at the Frank Juarez Gallery
In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more
Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Retired County Board Parks Committee Chair Gerry Broderick Speaks Out
The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more
Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
Is the County Board Downsizing a Done Deal?
Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more
Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Kodachrome Memories in Portrait Society's 'Casa Happiness'
After 75 years in production, the popular film Kodachrome ended its run in December 2010. The Portrait Society Gallery provides a farewell to Kodachrome—its saturated hues, defined shadows and delineated colors—in a three-part exhibition se... more
Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
A Wake for Kodachrome @ Portrait Society Gallery
Perhaps this day in May, Friday the 13th, provided a mystical atmosphere for the opening of the new Portrait Society Gallery exhibition “More than Real: The Death of Kodachrome.” Beginning at 6:00 p.m. that evening the 5th floor in the Hist.. more
May 17, 2011 3:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
MAM’s “Class Pictures” Exhibit Captures High-School Experience
With its sometimes humorous, often painful and always poignant reminders of the awkward cu Working ,Art more
Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Visual Arts