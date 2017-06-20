Julia Taylor

RSS

In “Street Artists of Milwaukee," June 24 through Aug. 5 at the Frank Juarez Gallery, five Wisconsin artists demonstrate their unique takes on street art; the show opens with an artists’ reception from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, June 24. more

Jun 20, 2017 1:21 PM Visual Arts

The Milwaukee County Parks System is beloved by many, but you could argue that one of its greatest champions is newly retired Milwaukee County Supervisor Gerry Broderick, who headed the county’s parks committee during some of system’s tough... more

Apr 26, 2016 4:58 PM News Features 2 Comments

Long rumored to be in the works, the draft of a bill to cut the pay and budget of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors was unveiled on Friday at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce more

Jan 15, 2013 11:10 PM News Features

After 75 years in production, the popular film Kodachrome ended its run in December 2010. The Portrait Society Gallery provides a farewell to Kodachrome—its saturated hues, defined shadows and delineated colors—in a three-part exhibition se... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

Perhaps this day in May, Friday the 13th, provided a mystical atmosphere for the opening of the new Portrait Society Gallery exhibition “More than Real: The Death of Kodachrome.” Beginning at 6:00 p.m. that evening the 5th floor in the Hist.. more

May 17, 2011 3:44 AM Visual Arts

Jun 15, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts

