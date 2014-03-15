Julian Fellowes

RSS
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Mar 13
Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more
Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Downton Abbey on Masterpiece Classics
The sinking of the Titanic dominates the opening of “Downton Abbey,” the hit British series airing stateside on PBS’ “Masterpiece Classic” starting this weekend. Reading the news at his breakfast table, the Earl of Grantham is mortified. For him.. more
Jan 3, 2011 1:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
