RSS

Julianne Frey

jealousrevolver.jpg.jpe

Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Theater

jealous revolver 3.jpg.jpe

I love listening to old radio. It’s an interesting bit of trivia: back in 1943, NBC debuted a show sponsored by Pabst Brewing Company called Blue Ribbon Town . Hosted by Groucho Marx, it was set in a fictional town. Glance around online and .. more

Jan 31, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

theatrereiew_cabaretmke_b_(byjasonhillman).jpg.jpe

Photo by Jason Hillman

Last February at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, Cabaret Milwaukee introduced the first episode of their original noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver, a staged 1940s radio show filled with music, dance, theater and local histo... more

Nov 3, 2015 8:47 PM Theater

blogimage12443.jpe

Renaissance Theaterworks opens its season with Reasons to Be Pretty , the final chapter in contemporary playwright Neil LaBute’s thematic trilogy about society’s obsession with physical appearance. Having debuted in New York in 2008 more

Oct 7, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES