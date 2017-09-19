Julianne Moore
Film Clips: Sept. 21, 2017
Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more
Sep 19, 2017 3:08 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Last Word on the Oscars
I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more
Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Julianne Moore is ‘Still Alice’
Julianne Moore gives a superb performance as an Alzheimer’s victim in Still Alice. more
Feb 10, 2015 9:35 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Seventh Son
Adapted from The Last Apprentice, the first book in a series by Joseph Delaney, the film The Seventh Son stars Jeff Bridges as Master Gregory, a knight who is all that stands between normal medieval life and a malevolent force intent upon b... more
Feb 4, 2015 4:40 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more
Nov 25, 2014 10:24 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Film Clips: Feb. 25
During a transatlantic flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a series of anonymous text messages, promising to kill a passenger every 20 minutes until $150 million is transferred into an off... more
Feb 26, 2014 2:41 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Film Clips: Oct. 15
Apparently every generation needs its own version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Jane Eyre and now Steven King’s Carrie. Or, Hollywood was hankering for Chloë Grace Moretz to get her own coming-of-age film, making ... more
Oct 16, 2013 12:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Sept. 24
Julianne Moore is believable as an inspiring educator in her high school classroom but a lonely heart at home. Literature has set a high bar of manhood that the puerile, arrogant, dim guys she meets can never reach. Life gets more exciting ... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:11 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Film Clips: Sept. 24
Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more
Sep 25, 2013 12:09 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Lebowski Fest Returns to Milwaukee
Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:55 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Here's Who's Playing This Year's Locust Street Festival
Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off wi.. more
Jun 5, 2013 3:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
JJ Grey & Mofro w/ Brandi Shearer
Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more
Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Single Man
Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more
Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Blindness the Movie
With avian flu and AIDS in the background, the idea of startling new contagions has been in the air among horror writers, literary authors and screenwriters. The novel by Portugese Novel Prize winner Jose Saramago, Blindness, concerns an apparnel.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Regarding digital TV
Re digital TV: I bought 2 converters using government coupons a month ago. City Lights ,Letters more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features