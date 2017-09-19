RSS

Julianne Moore

Humorously highlighting British and American cultural differences, Kingsman: The Golden Circle simultaneously skewers James Bond, Matrix and Fast and Furious flicks while its eccentric characters bring it home. more

Sep 19, 2017

I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more

Feb 25, 2015

Julianne Moore gives a superb performance as an Alzheimer’s victim in Still Alice. more

Feb 10, 2015

Adapted from The Last Apprentice, the first book in a series by Joseph Delaney, the film The Seventh Son stars Jeff Bridges as Master Gregory, a knight who is all that stands between normal medieval life and a malevolent force intent upon b... more

Feb 4, 2015

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay-Part 1 is the penultimate entry in the four-film dystopian franchise. more

Nov 25, 2014

During a transatlantic flight from New York City to London, U.S. Air Marshal Bill Marks (Liam Neeson) receives a series of anonymous text messages, promising to kill a passenger every 20 minutes until $150 million is transferred into an off... more

Feb 26, 2014

Apparently every generation needs its own version of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Jane Austen’s Jane Eyre and now Steven King’s Carrie. Or, Hollywood was hankering for Chloë Grace Moretz to get her own coming-of-age film, making ... more

Oct 16, 2013

Julianne Moore is believable as an inspiring educator in her high school classroom but a lonely heart at home. Literature has set a high bar of manhood that the puerile, arrogant, dim guys she meets can never reach. Life gets more exciting ... more

Sep 25, 2013

Critically acclaimed and grossing more than $250 million, it was a foregone conclusion that the animated Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs would spawn at least one sequel. However, chapter two re-“hashes” the original’s plot, and seems o... more

Sep 25, 2013

Not everyone fell in love with The Big Lebowski the first time they saw it. That includes Will Russell, co-creator of Lebowski Fest, the traveling annual festival celebrating the Dude in all his Dudeness. He admits to “feeling almost indiff... more

Aug 14, 2013

Celebrating its 37th year this Sunday, the Locust Street Festival offers more music, arts, food and culture per square inch than any other annual Milwaukee festival, and this year's lineup is typically crowded. As usual, the event will kick off wi.. more

Jun 5, 2013

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more

Jun 18, 2010

Set in fall of 1962against a drumbeat of ominous news during the Cuban Missile Crisis, A A Single Man ,Film more

Dec 23, 2009

With avian flu and AIDS in the background, the idea of startling new contagions has been in the air among horror writers, literary authors and screenwriters. The novel by Portugese Novel Prize winner Jose Saramago, Blindness, concerns an apparnel.. more

Oct 2, 2008

Re digital TV: I bought 2 converters using government coupons a month ago. City Lights ,Letters more

Apr 11, 2008

