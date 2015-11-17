Julie Lassa
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca: State Should Repeal and Replace WEDC
Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D-Kenosha), a Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation board member since its inception, says the agency’s problems are rooted WEDC’s structure as a public-private or quasi-governmental entity. more
Nov 17, 2015 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Issue of the Week: Let Child Victims Sue
A bill to allow adult victims of child sex crimes sue their abuser has been introduced in the state Legislature yet again. Although it is championed by four Democratic more
Jul 10, 2013 11:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
The Morning After
So I’m crunching the numbers and sifting through Tuesday’s election results. Now, I know it’s comparing apples and oranges, since Democrats didn’t have a hotly contested gubernatorial or U.S. Senate race to bring out voters, b.. more
Sep 15, 2010 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Who Will Run for Obey’s Seat?
Is state Sen. Julie Lassa the leading Democratic candidate for David Obey’s congressional seat? That’s the opinion of one senior Democratic insider, who cannot be named, during our conversation this afternoon. But, in a conference .. more
May 12, 2010 8:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
BREAKING: Julie Lassa Will Run for David Obey’s Seat
An impeccable source is telling me that state Sen. Julie Lassa of Stevens Point will run for retiring Congressman David Obey's seat. More to come... UPDATE: It's official. State Senator Julie Lassa Launches Campaign In Wisconsin’s 7th Congres.. more
May 12, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Masonry w/ Sharapova and Elatia
Milwaukee’s Masonry is an instrumental math-rock trio for people who don’t like instrumental math-rock. Where instrumental acts like Pelican endlessly riff on their songs like they don’t have anywhere to be, Masonry is more interested in more
Mar 13, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mindful of the Truth
Trouble in Mind, a drama by Alice Childress exploring race relations, occupies the "p Trouble in Mind ,Theater more
Jan 27, 2009 12:00 AM Jason Powell Theater
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact E,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments