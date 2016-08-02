Julie Meyer
Time for a Change: Support Julie Meyer in the South Shore’s Assembly District 20
Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more
Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 19 Comments
Sinicki Challenged by Meyer on South Shore
MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more
Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Tension Rises at Mental Health Board Budget Meeting
The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more
May 31, 2016 4:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News 1 Comments
The County Mental Health Board Hears from the Public—Finally
Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more
Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Borzynski's Corn Maze
Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex. Choose the way as you discover g... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE