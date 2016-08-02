RSS

Julie Meyer

Instead of going with the establishment choice, we are endorsing challenger Julie Meyer in Assembly District 20 in the Aug. 9 Democratic primary. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:07 PM News 19 Comments

MPS teacher Julie Meyer is challenging longtime incumbent Rep. Christine Sinicki in the Democratic primary for Assembly District 20 on Aug. 9. more

Jul 26, 2016 3:36 PM News Features 1 Comments

The Mental Health Board got feedback on BHD’s potential $2.7 million deficit in 2017—despite aggressively downsizing its in-patient operations—as well as the seeming lack of resources in the community and the tension in the Uncas Park neigh... more

May 31, 2016 4:33 PM News 1 Comments

Thursday night, amid the sleet and snow, the all-appointee MilwaukeeCounty Mental Health Board finally heard from the public about the impact ofthe board’s decisions on consumers, families and county residents. The board rarely hears from the .. more

Mar 26, 2016 3:27 PM Daily Dose

Search the remote past when thunder lizards roamed the Earth. Explore all the ages of dinosaurs that spanned millions of years until the ultimate extinction. From the air, the maze takes the shape of T-Rex.  Choose the way as you discover g... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

