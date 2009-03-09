RSS

Julie Moffitt

blogimage2852.jpe

On the 12th anniversary of Christopher Wallace's death, DJ Drama and Cookin' Soul released their long-teased Notorious B.I.G. Tribute album, a collection that binds chopped-up snippets of Biggie's best-known songs with new, mostly Wallace-themed v.. more

Mar 9, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2852.jpe

Endlessly compared to Sarah McLachlan and Vanessa Carlton because, well, she sounds an awful lot like both of those artists, Missy Higgins is a bona fide star in her native Australia, where she’s charted regularly since her next-big-thing emergen... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

We will never forget W's "Mission Accomplished" nor will we forget FDR's "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." Add Michael Gableman's words carried in yesterday's papers to your words to remember book: "I am proud of the campaign."Whoa Nel.. more

Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

blogimage890.jpe

For three years now, Milwaukee’s Chick Singer Night has beenshowcasing women singer New York Times ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES