Juliette Binoche
Under the ‘Clouds of Sils Maria’
For many people, growing older is a harrowing prospect. Imagine if you were a middle-aged actress. Such is the case with Maria Enders (Juliette Binoche), the lead character in Clouds of Sils Maria, which received various awards but is a met... more
May 5, 2015 9:13 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews 2 Comments
1,000 Times Good Night
In 1,000 Times Good Night Juliette Binoche plays Rebecca, a photojournalist poking her lens into the world’s war zones, snap-snapping away as a female suicide bomber blows herself up and rendering bloodshed as beautifully composed photograp... more
Jan 9, 2015 9:15 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
War of Words
We meet them in the opening scene, Dina (Juliette Binoche) and Jack (CliveOwen)—two people in separate lives. As revealed through cross cutting, she ispainter and he is a writer, she walks with a cane and he pours vodka into histhermos. Dina an.. more
Oct 4, 2014 2:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Cosmopolis the Music
<p> After debuting earlier this year at Cannes, David Cronenberg's new film, <em>Cosmopolis</em>, opened in the director's Canadian homeland and is scheduled for a U.S. release later this summer. Based on the novel by Don DeLillo and starring Rob.. more
Jun 28, 2012 1:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Certified Copy
The protagonists in the works of Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami (Taste of Cherry) have been described as being on actual quests by fictional means as they encounter the more
Apr 20, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Twisted V
Viognier is a notoriously tough grape to grow. One theory about the name of the grape is that because of low yields and susceptibility to mildew, "Viognier" is actually a modification of the Latin "via Gehennae"—which means " more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink
Paris City of a Million Stories
Pierre is downcast from the news. The professional dancer has just been told that he has a serious heart problem, which can only be addressed with a transplant; even then, the odds of success are equal to a coin toss. Afterward, Pierre (Romain D.. more
Mar 4, 2010 4:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Shooting Down Gun Laws
Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, Police Chief Ed Flynnand Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm put together animpressively coordinated campaign against handgun violence after tracing thelast six shootings of Milwaukee police officer... more
Oct 20, 2009 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 12 Comments
Pat McCurdy
Pat McCurdy plays a show at Shank Hall tonight at 9 p.m. It’s a safe bet that this popular Wisconsin musician/comedian, who sings from the perspective of a beer-loving Midwesterner, will work a little,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee