Juliette Lewis

In Jem and the Holograms, a 1980s cartoon is revamped into a feature film, jettisoning the mystery-solving roles of the cartoon characters and leaving behind oodles of unimpressive music. more

Oct 20, 2015 10:46 PM Film Clips

When a writer and photographer set forth on an expedition to document the places associated with Americas most notorious serial killers, they never imagined that the man responding to their rideshare posting would turn out to be a serial murder.. more

Aug 15, 2010 2:23 PM I Hate Hollywood

Eccentric actress Juliette Lewis is no long with her band the Licks, but she wasted no time forming a new project: the very Licks-like New Romantiques, which teased some forthcoming material last night as SXSW. The shtick is unchanged: Juliette ca.. more

Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Mar 3, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

