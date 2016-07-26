Julius Caesar
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Julius Caeser Overlooking Downtown Milwaukee
It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more
Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Bard Comes to Door County’s Garden at Björklunden
Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Coping Through Shakespeare
Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more
Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Evan Rytlewski Off the Cuff
Julius Caesar Meets Cleopatra
George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more
Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
Smith Westerns and Reading Rainbow
Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee