RSS

Julius Caesar

shakespeare.jpg.jpe

The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more

Jul 26, 2016 2:51 PM Theater

11150820_10153223996698713_683413903576380019_n.jpg.jpe

Optimist Theatre

It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more

Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Door Shakespeare presents Julius Caesar, directed by James Pickering, and A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Joseph Hanreddy, June 29 through Aug. 20 in the Garden at Björklunden in Baileys Harbor. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:44 PM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Ahead of Feast of Crispian’s all-veteran production of Julius Caesar, Jim Tasse explains how the Bard can help vets confront their emotions. more

Oct 20, 2015 9:58 PM Off the Cuff

handel.jpg.jpe

George Frideric Handel’s great baroque opera, Julius Caesar (1724), may come as an exhilaratingly provocative and tempestuous treat to those more familiar with the composer’s later choral and orchestral works such as the perennial (and just... more

Mar 25, 2014 10:16 PM Classical Music

blogimage12911.jpe

Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more

Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES