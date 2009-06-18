Juneteenth
Milwaukee's Juneteenth Tradition
Jun 18, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Two Actresses/Two Acts: Next Act's GOING TO ST. IVES pt.5
Trough February 22nd, Next Act Theatre stages its production of Lee Blessing’s drama Going To St, Ives. It’s the story of a British ocular surgeon and the mother of an African dictator. The Next Act production features Milwaukee Rep resident actre.. more
Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
September Madness
%uFFFD As the bank crisis spreads and George W. Bush continues to push for a bailout it seems fitting that we in the sports world could turn this into a bracket. ,Sports more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports
Do the Math - Brewers Win
Way back in July the Shepherd's own Art Kumbalek and Frank Clines predicted that the Brewe "Fairly Disinterested Observers" ,Sports more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Andy Vogel More Sports
The Roots of Juneteenth
Although the Emancipation Proclamation called for theliberation of confederate slaves, its effects weren’t immediate. The finalslaves in Texas didn’t learn of their freedomuntil June 19, 1865, a full ,Music Feature more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 3 Comments