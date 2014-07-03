The Jungle
Home Movies/Out on Digital: July 3
Nominated for Best Animated Feature at the 2014 Oscars, Ernest & Celestine is drawn in spare lines, pale colors and luminous shadows. It’s a children’s story about the enmity between mice and bears, and how one daring child mouse steps acro... more
Jul 3, 2014 1:11 AM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Upton Sinclair at the Movies
UptonSinclair’s novel Oil! was the basis for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film There WillBe Blood ,and director David Schimmer has spoken of adapting Sinclair’s most influentialnovel, The Jungle .But who remembers that the muckraki.. more
Oct 17, 2013 9:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
First Stage’s Flawed But Fun ‘Thief Lord’
The book is ripefor a stage version, as it contains magic, mystery, adventure and a group The Thief Lord ,Theater more
Jan 25, 2010 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater