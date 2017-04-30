RSS

Junie B. Jones

18194723_10154804615988821_3410480217174710135_n.jpg.jpe

Kindergarten is a strange and bewildering time of life filled with inexpressible drama and intense joy. First Stage brings the reality of kindergarten to the stage with strikingly jubilant clarity in Junie B. Jones Is Not A Crook. Based on the chi.. more

Apr 30, 2017 11:06 AM Theater

“…this play ultimately explores what it means to give, when all you really want to do is take.” That’s Jeff Frank. He’s talking about a show he’s directing with First Stage. It’s a children’s play for ages 3 and up. We are entering a season whic.. more

Nov 15, 2011 12:38 PM Theater

blogimage13612.jpe

Cuba, the small island nation south of the United States, has experienced its share of economic and political upheaval over the past five decades. Due to political conflicts between the two nations, accurate information about Cuba remains h... more

Jan 19, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage7557.jpe

Camel rides, belly dancers, Middle Eastern cooking demonstrations and Arabic karaoke are among the highlights this weekend’s Arab World Fest at the Summerfest Grounds. Cultural activities abound: Gorge on shish kebab, hummus and baba ghanou... more

Aug 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES