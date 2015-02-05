Junip W/ Decibully
This Week on The Disclaimer: Mike Brenner on NEWaukee
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by a guy who probably has stronger opinions than all three of us combined: Mike Brenner, the outspoken artist t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sufjan Stevens Will Play the Riverside in April
After confounding some listeners with his heavily electronic 2010 album The Age of Adz , Sufjan Stevens returned to his folk roots for his upcoming latest album, Carrie & Lowell , out March 31 on his Asthmatic Kitty label. It's already being haile.. more
Jan 26, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Junip w/ Decibully
Before he made a name for himself as a solo artist with a stunning acoustic cover of The Knife’s “Heartbeats,” Swedish musician José González played in a string of hardcore/punk bands that struggled for recognition. Less kn more
Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Versatile trumpeter Jamie Breiwick is joined in his project Choir Fight by veteran players from Milwaukee acts like Kings Go Forth, De La Buena and Clamnation for a sound that artfully harkens back to the mellower side of Miles Davis’ elect... more
Jun 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee