Jupiter In Velvet: In2 the Arms of Love (Free 2b Free Records)
The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:25 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
On The ONE In The Many, Jupiter In Velvet translates the arty glamor of ’70s U.K. glitter rock through the ’80s electronic/electronic aesthetic of British bands into flamboyant, yet melodically efficient, dance-worthy rocking. more
Oct 4, 2016 2:35 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The third album by southeastern Wisconsin native Jupiter in Velvet is still rooted in the artsier, heavier and more futuristically flamboyant side of ’70s U.K. glam rock, The World Didn’t Start With U reveals growth toward a more danceable ... more
Aug 11, 2015 6:18 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
On his third album, Jupiter in Velvet continues to draw from his Anglophile glam-rock fascination into fantastically hooky ends. Glitter On The Sun makes the case for early ’70s sounds more
Dec 3, 2014 2:55 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
The second album by Milwaukee’s Jupiter in Velvet is an even brighter and more artistically cohesive effort than its consistently engaging debut, Screaming the Love Behind the Scars. Self-deprecation swerves into self-adoration with side ro... more
Sep 19, 2013 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
2morrow Ever After were among the best self-promoters on Milwaukee's rock scene a couple years ago. They're gone, but rising like a glammed-out phoenix from their glittery dust, lead man Stacy Maloney has emerged as more
Nov 29, 2012 7:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews