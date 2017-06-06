RSS

Jupiter In Velvet

The amalgam of ’70s Anglo glitter and ’80s Goth by Milwaukee’s one-man band Jupiter In Velvet sounds vitally nostalgic on his fifth album, In2 the Arms of Love. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:25 PM Album Reviews

On The ONE In The Many, Jupiter In Velvet translates the arty glamor of ’70s U.K. glitter rock through the ’80s electronic/electronic aesthetic of British bands into flamboyant, yet melodically efficient, dance-worthy rocking. more

Oct 4, 2016 2:35 PM Album Reviews

The third album by southeastern Wisconsin native Jupiter in Velvet is still rooted in the artsier, heavier and more futuristically flamboyant side of ’70s U.K. glam rock, The World Didn’t Start With U reveals growth toward a more danceable ... more

Aug 11, 2015 6:18 PM Album Reviews

On his third album, Jupiter in Velvet continues to draw from his Anglophile glam-rock fascination into fantastically hooky ends. Glitter On The Sun makes the case for early ’70s sounds more

Dec 3, 2014 2:55 PM Album Reviews

The second album by Milwaukee’s Jupiter in Velvet is an even brighter and more artistically cohesive effort than its consistently engaging debut, Screaming the Love Behind the Scars. Self-deprecation swerves into self-adoration with side ro... more

Sep 19, 2013 12:00 AM Album Reviews

2morrow Ever After were among the best self-promoters on Milwaukee's rock scene a couple years ago. They're gone, but rising like a glammed-out phoenix from their glittery dust, lead man Stacy Maloney has emerged as more

Nov 29, 2012 7:29 PM Album Reviews

