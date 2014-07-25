RSS

Jurassic 5

jurassic 5 the rave milwaukee 2014.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Alexander Stafford

Formed at the tail end of hip-hop’s golden age, Los Angeles outfit Jurassic 5 quickly established themselves as torchbearers for old-school fundamentals, finding favor with the back-to-basics alt,Concert Reviews more

Jul 25, 2014 1:22 PM Concert Reviews

rw24.jpg.jpe

RIverwest 24, Jurassic 5, Natalie Merchant and more! more

Jul 23, 2014 4:58 PM This Week in Milwaukee

I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective.With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollarfigures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billionspent and we are on the way to two.. more

Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM News Features

blogimage594.jpe

As if VH1's constant "I Love the '90s" marathons weren't already making the hip-hop generation feel old, April 1st will see the release of Baby Loves Hip Hop, a children’s record featuring “The Dino-5,” a supergroup of your favorite alternative r.. more

Feb 22, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage919.jpe

In addition to the noodly guitar synonymous with jam music and the requisite funk and jaz From the Corner to the Block ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage594.jpe

Last time Milwaukee saw Todd Rundgren, he was fronting a gutted version of The Cars called , ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 23, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES