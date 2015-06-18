RSS

Jurassic Park

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good. Check out the Optimism Vaccine's 60 second take below.For more 60 second reviews, as well as weekly podcasts and columns, check out OptimismVaccine.com more

Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Around MKE

film_jurassicworld.jpg.jpe

Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Film Reviews

jurassic_park_film.jpg.jpe

Oct 15, 2014 12:53 PM I Hate Hollywood

jurassic park.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 6:25 PM Around MKE

<p> The inspiration for Robert Redford\'s character in <em>The Horse Whisperer</em> is the subject of a documentary that&mdash;is this a surprise?&mdash;won the Audience Award at Sundance 2011. <em>Buck</em>, the story of Buck Brannaman, passed .. more

Mar 29, 2012 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his.. more

Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM I Hate Hollywood

Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more

Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM More Sports

blogimage16963.jpe

I feel bad, having such a limited supply of funds, given how many amazing games have come out recently. And so this week I decided to run through some of the other video game magazines (my “competitors”) to filter out the most honest rev... more

Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage7479.jpe

Evan Dando and his latest incarnation of the The Lemonheads will play Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 21, performing their 1992 classic It\'s a Shame About Ray, the closest the alt-rock band ever came to perfection, in its entirety. (Since .. more

Oct 19, 2011 2:20 PM On Music

blogimage11750.jpe

Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay’s monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Georges Bizet’s Carmen, based on a novella by a largely unknown author, offers a convoluted plot that naturally lends itself to comedy. Local author/director Charles Sommers brilliantly delivers on this comic potential in Wisconsin Hybrid T... more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage10401.jpe

Lee Anne Schmitt’s 2008 documentary California Company Town examines the ruins of 14 frontier towns in California that once thrived with industry, but collapsed after a changing economy and corporate employers left them behind. more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8110.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7710.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7479.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Aug 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7468.jpe

Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more

Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7457.jpe

Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES