Jurassic Park
Reviewed in 60 Seconds: Jurassic World
Is this the best Jurassic Park sequel? Maybe, but that doesn't mean it's any good.
Jun 18, 2015 6:22 PM Steve Cuff Around MKE
Jurassic World
Jurassic World is vastly better than the franchise’s previous lackluster sequels, adroitly placing an updated spin on the original template. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:15 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Jurassic Park at the Public Museum
Oct 15, 2014 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Bike-In Movie Series Returns for a Season of Dinosaurs, Nazi Killers and Baseball
Jun 20, 2014 6:25 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Real Horse Whisperer
The inspiration for Robert Redford's character in The Horse Whisperer is the subject of a documentary that—is this a surprise?—won the Audience Award at Sundance 2011. Buck, the story of Buck Brannaman, passed
Mar 29, 2012 12:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Masterpiece: Case Histories
Jackson Brodie is a hardboiled private detective trying to improve his mind. While staking out an adultery case, waiting in his car to document mischief with a high-powered camera, he listens to a French language instruction CD. But when his
Mar 29, 2012 11:59 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Ten current and former Badger women invited to USA Hockey camp
Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Video Game Reviews: Legend of Zelda, Mario Kart, and More!
I feel bad, having such a limited supply of funds, given how many amazing games have come out recently. And so this week I decided to run through some of the other video game magazines (my "competitors") to filter out the most honest rev
Dec 2, 2011 12:00 AM Ken Brosky Video Games are Dumb
Lemonheads to Perform "It's a Shame About Ray" at Turner
Evan Dando and his latest incarnation of the The Lemonheads will play Turner Hall Ballroom on Saturday, Jan. 21, performing their 1992 classic It's a Shame About Ray, the closest the alt-rock band ever came to perfection, in its entirety. (Since
Oct 19, 2011 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Alright Class
Since forming in 2008, Oakland five-piece Alright Class has played regular gigs in the San Francisco Bay Area. Led by David McKay's monotone vocals, the group plays a potent blend of jazz progressions, classical counterpoint and pensive
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dynamic ‘Carmen’ Brings Laughs
Georges Bizet's Carmen, based on a novella by a largely unknown author, offers a convoluted plot that naturally lends itself to comedy. Local author/director Charles Sommers brilliantly delivers on this comic potential in Wisconsin Hybrid T
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
California Company Town
Lee Anne Schmitt's 2008 documentary California Company Town examines the ruins of 14 frontier towns in California that once thrived with industry, but collapsed after a changing economy and corporate employers left them behind.
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jurassic Park
Milwaukee's The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-
Sep 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
July 30 - August 5
Social Distortion w/ Civet and The Strangers @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Oneof the most celebrated originators of the hardcor
Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee