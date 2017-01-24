Justin Aprahamian
Sophisticated Tap Beer and Bar Food at Like Minds Brewery
When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more
Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
What’s New in Milwaukee Dining?
With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more
Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Sanford to Celebrate 25 Years
The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more
Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM John Reiss Dining Preview
SloPig: An Evening of Pork, Punch and Competition
To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more
Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Dining Preview