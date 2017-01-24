RSS

Justin Aprahamian

eatdrink_likeminds.jpg.jpe

When you take a James Beard Award-winning chef like Justin Aprahamian from Sanford restaurant and a beer aficionado like John Lavelle who share like minds in building complex flavors and brewing science, some magic is bound to happen in the... more

Jan 24, 2017 3:57 PM Eat/Drink

diningout_bumsteadprovisions_a.jpg.jpe

With the entrance of fall come new restaurants serving comfort food of all kinds, from chicken pot pie to butter burgers. Plus, another taqueria opens in West Allis, a long-anticipated brewpub finally gets its license, and a new sports bar ... more

Oct 25, 2016 3:24 PM Dining Out

dining.jpg.jpe

The influence that Sanford has had on the Milwaukee dining scene cannot be underestimated. more

Oct 1, 2014 1:56 AM Dining Preview

blogimage18431.jpe

To educate chefs and the general public about heritage pigs, Fox put on an event last fall in Madison called SloPig, an evening of pork tastings and demonstrations. To showcase the meat's versatility, four chefs—including two from Milwaukee... more

Apr 19, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES