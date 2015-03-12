RSS
Justin Bieber W/ Sean Kingston
'The Bachelor' Back and Forth
Mar 12, 2015 10:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Questions Remain about Scott Walker's Arena Plan
Gov. Scott Walker had a huge day yesterday—he announced a new Milwaukee arena funding plan that he called fiscally conservative, uses no new taxes and is a free-market solution to the Bucks/BMO Bradley Center woes.That was the biggest news in Mi.. more
Jan 28, 2015 6:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
The Justin Bieber phenomenon can be explained in three words: YouTube, Usher and Twitter. The pint-sized Canadian singer was discovered through his YouTube channel, where he posted videos of himself covering R&B and pop hits and more
Jun 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
