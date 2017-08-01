RSS

Justin Carlisle

laughingtaco.jpg.jpe

What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more

Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Dining Out

ardentbymaggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

diningout_churroshop_a.jpg.jpe

A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Dining Out

redlightramen.jpg.jpe

Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more

Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Dining Out 1 Comments

redlightramentruck.jpg.jpe

The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more

Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Around MKE

eatdrink_justincarlisle_bykevinj_miyazaki.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kevin J. Miyazaki

Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more

Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM Eat/Drink

diningout.jpg.jpe

Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more

Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Dining Preview

I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more

Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Eat/Drink

SOCIAL UPDATES