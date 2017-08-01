Justin Carlisle
Trendy Space and Classic Flavors at The Laughing Taco
What do you get when you cross a Mexican taqueria with the sterling reputation of Justin Carlisle and his wife, Lucia Muñoz, and sprinkle in some gentrification for good measure? The Laughing Taco. more
Aug 1, 2017 1:04 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Ardent Serves a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience
Ardent is one of the finest dining experiences Milwaukee has to offer; something every Milwaukeean should put on their bucket list. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:25 AM Franklin K.R. Cline Dining Out 1 Comments
Chefs Branch Out with Restaurants Within Their Restaurants
A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
It’s So Cool to Eat Noodles
Red Light Ramen is the high quality comfort food sister restaurant to chef Justin Carlisle's award-winning Ardent. more
Sep 1, 2016 10:32 AM Todd Lazarski Dining Out 1 Comments
Red Light Ramen to Debut Mobile Kitchen
The ever-popular, late-night foodie favorite, Red LightRamen, just got a little more accessible. Ardent owner and executive chefJustin Carlisle recently announced an expansion into a weekly mobile ramenkitchen beginning Saturday, June 18. .. more
Jun 13, 2016 5:42 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Allure of Japanese Cutlery
Anthony Bourdain in Kitchen Confidential, his tell-all book on the restaurant industry, extolled the virtues of Japanese knives and chefs and home cooks alike took notice. more
Mar 24, 2015 8:16 PM John Reiss Eat/Drink
Small Plates and Small Parties at Ardent
Ardent opened quietly on Milwaukee’s East Side in the latter part of 2013. It is a discreet setting, a bit isolated in an area better known for carryout pizza and Thai fare. You enter by walking down a more
Jun 10, 2014 9:49 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Lake County, California
I love it when I’m lucky enough to score a couple of wine samples. I opened the box to discover a couple of cabernets from Lake County, California -- two 2005's from Snows Lake Vineyards named "One" and "Two." "One" was more
Nov 8, 2010 12:00 AM Mike Rosenberg Eat/Drink