Justin Krol

Rx Drugs Balance Melancholy and Uplift on ‘Future Friction’
Flanked by local pros from the Milwaukee music scene, singer/songwriter Joe Crockett draws from the chillier corner of new wave on Rx Drugs’ debut album. more
Aug 30, 2016 4:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Hot Coffin’s Self-Accepting Rock ’n’ Roll
The 2000s found punk music in transition, as the purebred traditionalist and pop-punk bands of the ’90s gave way to a tide of younger emo and post-hardcore groups with more dramatic songs and fussier hair. For a while these more
Feb 18, 2013 5:18 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Hugh Bob and the Hustle's Pure Country
Nobody would claim that Milwaukee doesn't have a fondness for American music. Spend a week or two going to shows in Bay View, Riverwest or on the East Side, and you'll witness a wide variety of local Americana, folk, folk-rock, roots-rock..... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
