Justin Reuther

Gram Parsons 70th Birthday Bash @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn
Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more
Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Album Review: Doghouse Flowers 'Cold Comfort'
On their second album, Cold Comfort, Milwaukee’s Doghouse Flowers serve grits-and-eggs music with an authenticity that suggests formative experiences on the red clay soil of the deep South. more
Mar 8, 2016 2:55 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Doghouse Flowers Revisits Country Rock
Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more
May 14, 2014 1:28 AM David Luhrssen Local Music