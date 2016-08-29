RSS

Justin Reuther

Some of Milwaukee’s finest roots, rock and country acts set out to honor the spirit of Gram Parsons at a marathon six-hour tribute show. more

Aug 29, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

On their second album, Cold Comfort, Milwaukee’s Doghouse Flowers serve grits-and-eggs music with an authenticity that suggests formative experiences on the red clay soil of the deep South. more

Mar 8, 2016 2:55 PM Album Reviews

Jon Ziegler is a musician with deep roots. He’s played early-’60s surf instrumentals with The Exotics and fronted the ’50s R&B-infused Uptown Savages. Both bands continue to perform, but in 2012 he co-founded Doghouse Flowers. Grounded in a... more

May 14, 2014 1:28 AM Local Music

