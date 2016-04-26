Justin Vernon
Matthew and The Atlas: Temple (Communion)
One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more
Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Mavis Staples: Livin’ On A High Note (Anti-/Epitaph)
Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more
Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Eaux Claires Shares a Mixtape of Unreleased Music From This Year's Lineup
Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more
Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Justin Vernon's Eaux Claires Festival Will Return For Another Trip into the Woods
The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more
Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
At Eaux Claires, Small Moments Proved the Biggest Highlights
Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more
Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
UPDATED: The Lineup For Justin Vernon's Music Festival Looks Exactly Like You'd Expect
Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Séance at MGAC
FromStonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part ofthe last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragicallyshadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction withWorld A.. more
Nov 17, 2014 8:52 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Justin Vernon Moves Ahead with His 2015 Eaux Claire Music and Arts Festival
Since rising to fame with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon continued to call his native Eau Claire home, building a studio there and singing the city’s praises in interview after interview while calling attention to its music scene. Vernon’s latest display.. more
Oct 29, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Lorde @ BMO Harris Pavilion
Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more
Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Michael Carriere Concert Reviews
Volcano Choir to Return to Milwaukee for a Turner Hall Show
Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more
Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The New Bon Iver Song Will Not Change Your Life
Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more
Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Blind Boys of Alabama | I’ll Find a Way (Sony Masterworks)
For a golden age soul gospel vocal group whose career spans multiple generations, The Blind Boys of Alabama have benefited from some unusual benefactors over the past couple decades, including Peter Gabriel and his WOMAD organization and ne... more
Oct 9, 2013 5:26 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Volcano Choir @ The Pabst Theater
Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more
Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Check Out Spin's Colorful Volcano Choir Photo Essay
Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more
Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Shouting Matches @ Turner Hall Ballroom
As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more
Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
The New Volcano Choir Single Will Make People Love Volcano Choir
All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more
Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
...And On Cue, The Pabst Theater Announces a Volcano Choir Show
Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more
May 28, 2013 3:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch a Glorious Trailer for Volcano Choir's Second Album, Repave
A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200.. more
May 28, 2013 2:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Field Report's Moment
In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
