Justin Vernon

templealbumreview .jpg.jpe

One writer for the U.K. magazine Q tagged Matthew Hegarty, the primary force of Matthew and the Atlas, as “the British Bon Iver,” and the comparison is apt in spite of its nationalism. Like Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Hegarty layers numero... more

Apr 26, 2016 3:05 PM Album Reviews

mavisstaples.jpg.jpe

Livin’ On a High Note is a culmination of the gospel, R&B, folk and other Americana strains that have distinguished various dimensions of Mavis Staples’ solo career as well as her previous tenure anchoring The Staple Singers. more

Apr 19, 2016 1:29 PM Album Reviews

eaux.jpg.jpe

Photo: Kyle Matteson (@solace)

Fans who bought advance tickets to this summer's second annual Eaux Claires festival in Eau Claire just got a collectible surprise in the mail. The festival sent out exclusive mixtapes (literal tapes, as in cassettes) to early ticketholders, featu.. more

Feb 9, 2016 4:00 PM On Music

spoon.jpg.jpe

The rare music festival that promised a unique experience and actually delivered on it, Eaux Claires drew huge crowds and earned rave reviews in its inaugural weekend this July, so it seemed almost certain to return. Today the festival confirmed t.. more

Oct 21, 2015 2:00 PM On Music

heyjustin.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Graham Tolbert

Justin Vernon's inaugural Eaux Claires festival succeeded where most music festivals fail. more

Jul 19, 2015 9:44 PM Concert Reviews

onmusic_eauxclaires.jpg.jpe

eauxclaires.com

Feb 9, 2015 3:42 PM On Music

seance.jpg.jpe

FromStonewall Rebellion to the outbreak of the AIDS epidemic, the latter part ofthe last century was a very explosive and dramatic time for a large, tragicallyshadowed portion of the culture. At the end of this month in conjunction withWorld A.. more

Nov 17, 2014 8:52 AM Theater

justin_vernon.jpg.jpe

Since rising to fame with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon continued to call his native Eau Claire home, building a studio there and singing the city’s praises in interview after interview while calling attention to its music scene. Vernon’s latest display.. more

Oct 29, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

lorde.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Seventeen-year-old pop phenom Lorde endured some backlash from hip-hip aficionados when her breakthrough single “Royals” took rap culture to task for celebrating reckless consumerism and mindle more

Sep 29, 2014 2:23 PM Concert Reviews

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Since releasing its triumphant sophomore album Repave last year, Volcano Choir has been Justin Vernon's primary concern. The group has toured around the world behind the album, with a pit stop on "The Tonight Show" along the way, and now that tour.. more

Sep 24, 2014 12:07 PM On Music

wish i was here.jpg.jpe

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing about the new BonIver song, an original written for the upcoming Zach Braff film Wish I WasHere , is that it’s a Bon Iver song. Bon Iver has been on Justin Vernon’sbackburner for the last couple of years, as th.. more

Jun 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

For a golden age soul gospel vocal group whose career spans multiple generations, The Blind Boys of Alabama have benefited from some unusual benefactors over the past couple decades, including Peter Gabriel and his WOMAD organization and ne... more

Oct 9, 2013 5:26 PM Album Reviews

volcano choir justin vernon pabst theater 2013.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Ever since Mayor Tom Barrett officially proclaimed one Friday a couple years ago as “Bon Iver Day” in Milwaukee, the city has clamped its claws into Justin Vernon, attempting to claim the Eau C,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 12:34 PM Concert Reviews

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Later this month, Volcano Choir will begin a tour behind the Justin Vernon album to ruin you for all other Justin Vernon albums, Repave , a remarkably beautiful, unapologetically crowd-pleasing LP that reimagines Milwaukee's Collections of Colonie.. more

Sep 13, 2013 8:00 PM On Music

shouting matches.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

As it often goes, a movie actor will take roles in family-friendly, generic, big budget films in order to finance their smaller, weirder pet projects. That sequence worked in reverse for Justin Vern,Concert Reviews more

Aug 2, 2013 10:46 AM Concert Reviews

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

All signs so far have pointed to the sophomore album from the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees collab Volcano Choir being less difficult than the group's willfully obtuse debut, and now here's another: "Bygone," the first single from .. more

Jul 25, 2013 3:30 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

Just hours after the Justin Vernon/Collections of Colonies of Bees side project Volcano Choir revealed plans for a new album this fall, The Pabst Theater has announced that the band will perform Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 p.m., prematurely ending any.. more

May 28, 2013 3:55 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

A testament to the Bon Iver singer-songerwriter's penchant for recording whatever he likes, career interests be damned, Justin Vernon's band with past and present members of Collections of Colonies of Bees, Volcano Choir, released one album in 200.. more

May 28, 2013 2:55 PM On Music

blogimage19699.jpe

In what may be remembered as one of the most fruitful breakups of all time, DeYarmond Edison's Justin Vernon went on to record solo as Bon Iver following the Eau Claire band's... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

May 8, 2012 7:52 PM Daily Dose

