Justseeds Artists' Cooperative
‘Uprisings’ at UWM Union Art Gallery
Printmaking has often been used to illustrate protest, whether for social, political or environmental issues. The UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery showcases this history in the exhibition “Uprisings: Images of Labor,” featuring more
Mar 13, 2013 4:16 PM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The 2011 Mary L. Nohl Fellowship Individual Artist Exhibition: Nicolas Lampert
Every year the “Greater Milwaukee Fund's Mary L. Nohl Fellowship for Individual Artists Exhibition” opens with anticipation. The city’s art community eagerlyanticipates this premiere exhibition that officially opened last week for 2011 and ru.. more
Oct 13, 2012 12:18 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
The Milwaukee Comic Book Convention
While they may not have the spectacle of bigger events like Wizard World or the San Diego Comic-Con, where publishers (and savvy film companies) spare no expense to hype their product, there is something kind of endearing about regional com... more
Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee