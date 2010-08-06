RSS

Justseeds Cooperative

A small exhibition remains hidden away in two glass cases on the first and second floors of the Racine Art Museum (RAM).  By carefully selecting and then inviting several national artists to envision unusual insect environments through the use of .. more

Aug 6, 2010 3:21 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5871.jpe

Call me a contrarian, but when I perceive mass movement in one direction I usually gravita The Wild One ,Art more

Mar 17, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

blogimage5614.jpe

The provocative artwork of Justseeds Cooperative, a decentralized radical arts organizatio To register for the workshop, call (414) 229-5535. Visit www.justseeds.org for informatio ,Art more

Feb 23, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES