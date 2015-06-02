RSS

K-12 Education

This week a handful of very powerful state legislators will sign off on a preliminary two-year budget plan that is supposed to address the $2 billion budget hole created, in large part, by Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s failed attempt to cre... more

Jun 2, 2015 9:39 PM Expresso 22 Comments

Facing a deficit going into the two-year budget cycle that begins in July, Gov. Scott Walker has proposed slashing funding for the University of Wisconsin System, public K-12 education and other vital programs. But Walker doesn’t have to ma... more

May 5, 2015 9:32 PM Expresso 1 Comments

Talk K-12 education for more than five minutes, and inevitably, the conversation turns to charter schools... more

Mar 23, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

