K-Rod
For Two Brief Shining Moments...
In a single trip, the Brewers' 2012 goal went from contending to rebuilding. The horrendous 0-6 stretch in Cincinnati and Philadelphia plunged them out of the playoff hunt and guaranteed pitching ace Zack Greinke's early departure... more
Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers 2012: Touch 'Em All?
Last year the Brewers got halfway to the ultimate baseball goal, winning a division championship and a playoff series for the first time in 29 years before falling to St. Louis in the National League Championship Series. This year there are... more
Apr 5, 2012 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
Brewers avoid arbitration with K-Rod, Morgan, Loe
Doug Melvin scored a bit of a coup today when it was announced that the Brewers avoided an arbitration hearing with Francisco Rodriguez - K-Rod.He was an odd case because he wasn't in his arbitration-eligible in terms of his years of service - he.. more
Jan 18, 2012 3:47 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
K-Rod reportedly accepting arbitration; Brewers screwed
The Brewers offered set-up man and former closer Francisco Rodriguez arbitration with the expectation that he would decline. He voiced displeasure last season about only being used in the set-up role and was known to be hoping to return to the clo.. more
Dec 8, 2011 4:03 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Psychedelic Furs: Britain’s Original Killers
But they make a hell of a reference point, so much so that The Killers offered the Furs a Talk, Talk, Talk ,Music Feature more
Sep 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their weekend series against the Houston Astros this evening with a 6:05 p.m. game.,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 15, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee