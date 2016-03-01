Kacey Musgraves
This Week in Milwaukee: March 3-9
The Boss returns to the Bradley Center, while local restaurant compete for the crown at WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili contest. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
The Week on The Disclaimer: Summerfest's Attendance Drop, Sexism in Sports and Country Music
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we're looking back at what turned out to be a disappointing year for Summerfest. The festival's attendance feel by nearly 10% f.. more
Jul 9, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
February 19-24
This week brings Hozier, Robyn Hitchcock, Kacey Musgraves and a pair of Arcade Fire members through the city. more
Feb 17, 2015 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Kacey Musgraves Will Return to Milwaukee in February
Kacey Musgraves didn’t make much of a splash when she competed on the 2007 “American Idol” knockoff “Nashville Star,” where she finished seventh, but after three commercially ignored independent albums, this year she finally released her bre.. more
Dec 15, 2014 2:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Kacey Musgraves w/ John & Jacob @ The Rave
Rarely can one witness the critical stature of an artist rise perceptibly in the course of one concert. But such happened for country music critical darling Kacey Musgraves at her show at The Rave F,Concert Reviews more
Dec 8, 2013 2:27 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula
Wisconsin artist Theodore Czebotar (1915-1996) used to through the Pacific Northwest area every year to complete the images presented in the exhibit “Theodore Czebotar: Paintings From the Olympic Peninsula,” on display through more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sex, Drugs and The American Way
No stranger to one-act plays, the veteran Pink Banana Theatre Company brings eight short programs to the Broadway Theatre Center’s comfortable, cozy Studio Theatre in its production of Sex, Drugs and the American Way , which runs more
May 28, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee