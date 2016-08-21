RSS

Kacm Theatrical Productions

Walter M. Miller Jr. served in the Army Air Corps, flying many bombing missions over Italy. After the war he married, settled-down and started a quiet career as a science-fiction author. His most memorable work was the short novel A Cantic.. more

Aug 21, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

KACM’s The Lizard King charts the grim final months of The Doors’ unknowable singer. more

Sep 23, 2015 12:58 AM Theater

KACM Theatrical Productions

KACM Theatrical Productions will present the Midwest Premiere of 'The Lizard King,' a psychedelic journey through the mind and imagination of Jim Morrison, from September 15-27.Inspired by the mythic Lost Paris Tapes, it has been 24 years since th.. more

Sep 2, 2015 4:06 PM Sponsored Content

Rapper T.R.E. of the Milwaukee group Malicious stresses that people can interpret the cover image of his group’s new album For Whatever It’s Worth however they’d like, though when pressed if there’s any way to interpret it aside fr more

Nov 22, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Following a difficult series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Milwaukee Brewers hope to rake up some easy wins against the perpetually struggling Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-game series that begins tonight with a 7:10 p.m. more

Aug 27, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

