Kadish Park
Milwaukee Prepares for its First Make Music Day
Milwaukee’s first Make Music Day, taking place on Wednesday, June 21, features a litany of live performances at some unexpected venues. more
Jun 13, 2017 3:06 PM Lauren Keene Local Music
‘Julius Caesar’ in Kadish Park
The Optimist Theatre presents Shakepeare’s Julius Caesar Aug. 4-21 at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Kadish Park. more
Julius Caeser Overlooking Downtown Milwaukee
It’s time for a return trip to Kadish Park to hang out with the Downtown Milwaukee Skyline and some more Shakespeare as Optimist Theatre once again hosts Free Shakespeare in the Park this August. Alan Edge plays Caesar. Okay, that’s cool. But Laur.. more
Jul 11, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Ganymede’s Free All-Women Romeo and Juliet
"For never was a story of more woe than this of Madeline and her Andrea." (Or words to that effect.)It’s recently been announced that this coming September, The Ganymede Ensemble will be staging a free outdoor production of Shakespeare’s R.. more
Jul 21, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘A Midsummer Night’s’ Summer of Love
Optimist Theatre restages Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream in a ‘60s San Francisco setting. more
Taking the Kids to Shakespeare with Optimist Theatre
Shakespeare in the Park can be a very freeing experience. The stuffy confines of an indoor production can feel a little bit stiff reflected against audience expectations of High Art. Optimist Theatre’s current free outdoor production of A Midsum.. more
Jul 10, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Big, Crazy Outdoor Midsummer Night’s Dream
There’s a sense of a collision in the cast listing of Optimist’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream . Equity actors mix with a variety of others who have worked on a variety of other projects. It’s difficult to remember a single production that has.. more
Jul 9, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Free Shakespeare Performances by Optimist Theatre
Optimist Theatre performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Kadish Park. more
Jun 30, 2015 10:18 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Kadish Park's Skyline Music Series Kicks Off Its Eighth Season
Jul 7, 2014 5:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
A ‘Winter’s Tale’ for the Summer
Optimist Theatre celebrates summer with The Winter’s Tale. One of Shakespeare’s most uneven works is as pleasantly disorienting as ever in a free outdoor production overlooking the Milwaukee skyline. Mark Corkins and Tom Reed star as longti... more
Jun 19, 2014 8:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in the Park is Back
For Optimist Theatre’s fifth season of Shakespeare in the Park (SITP), the company presents a three-weekend long run of the famous playwright’s lesser-performed comedy, The Winter’s Tale. The work is typically recognized for having one of t... more
Jun 6, 2014 1:27 AM Amanda Sullivan Visual Arts 1 Comments
Boris and Doris On the Town
Optimistic About Shakespeare: The Optimist Theatre’s Shakespeare in the Park held a jocular fundraiser called “Unsphere the Stars” at Turner Hall to raise money for the Bard’s The Winter’s more
Feb 18, 2014 8:56 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Boris and Doris On the Town
Skyline Music: The Tuesday night concert series at the Selig-Joseph-Folz Amphitheater in Milwaukee's Kadish Park featured a fab performance by RAS Movement. Often called more
Aug 22, 2013 1:18 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Like It in the Park
Optimist Theatre returns this summer with another free, outdoor Shakespeare production. This time around, Optimist stages the show in Kadish Park’s amphitheater overlooking the downtown Milwaukee skyline. The more
Jul 17, 2013 3:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Shakespeare in Kadish Park
One of many plays by William Shakespeare to be staged in Wisconsin this summer, the Optimist Theatre’s As You Like It has the distinction of being perhaps the only one presented for free. Optimist has been doing a free outdoor more
Jul 10, 2013 11:15 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Smith Westerns and Reading Rainbow
Chicago’s Smith Westerns trafficked in youthful garage-pop on their lo-fi 2009 self-titled debut album, singing of good times and romantic frustrations. The subject matter is much the same on their latest single, “Weekend,” but this time more
Nov 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Case for Change on the East Side
Let’s face it: State Sen. Jeff Plale has been wrong on just about every issue that moderate and progressive voters in his district care about. The pro-corporate Democrat consistently votes against the best interests of the residents of his ... more
Aug 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE 6 Comments
The Return of Student, Faculty Art
Mid-August sees students returning to the area’s many colleges and universities. That’s good news for art lovers, as these educational settings provide a fascinating cross-section of new and established artists in student and faculty exhibi... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction
In the Boulevard Theatre’s season-opening production of Fourplay: 4 Comedies of Seduction , four romantic comedy shorts by four different playwrights play out on a nearly empty stage. Three brisk contemporary comedies exploring teen more
Aug 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Comedians of Chelsea Lately
It’s a testament to the burgeoning power of Chelsea Handler’s brand that the host of the E! network celeb-skewing gabfest “Chelsea Lately” can launch a tour behind the show without appearing on it herself. Though the “Comedia more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee