RSS

Kaija Saariaho

aegateway_presentmusic.jpg.jpe

Pianist and composer Cory Smythe is the guest artistic director of Present Music’s last concert of its 35th season. He’s joined by composer Steve Lehman and the Present Music ensemble in a concert exploring the interplay of musical genres t... more

May 30, 2017 1:57 PM A&E Feature

dance.jpg.jpe

Like a proud father, Michael Pink opened his company’s Winter Series with an unannounced curtain raiser. MBII, Milwaukee Ballet’s 20 young professionals more

Feb 18, 2014 8:41 PM Classical Music

1522139_10152215307826614_837932995_n.jpg.jpe

Present Music has regularly explored alternative concert venues, not out of line with the downtown and Brooklyn scene that has emerged in New York in the last decade. The Saturday evening concert was held at Anodyne Coffee in Walker’s Point... more

Jan 17, 2014 3:11 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES