RSS

Kale

chill.jpg.jpe

Courtesy Bay View Neighborhood Association

The Bay View Neighborhood Association has released the lineup for its 12th season of Chill on the Hill, its popular summer music series in Humboldt Park, and it seems to mark a distinct shift from past years. Where previous schedules usually inclu.. more

May 5, 2016 12:00 AM On Music

jim gaffigan pabst theater milwaukee new year.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Sara Bill

Jim Gaffigan has managed a heft of transcendent and eternally quotable comedy specials, in addition to film and television roles, along with publishing his first book, Dad Is Fat, which he release,Comedy Reviews more

Dec 31, 2013 10:51 AM Comedy

blogimage12751.jpe

The ability to work in multiple mediums is the sign of a truly great story, so it’s not surprising that George Romero’s 1968 zombie masterpiece, Night of the Living Dead, has been so frequently reimagined by both cartoons and comic books. more

Oct 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES