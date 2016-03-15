RSS

Kama Sutra

quasiandywalsh.jpg.jpe

Photo by Andy Walsh

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more

Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Theater

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more

Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Theater

This coming Saturday, The QuasiMondo Physical Theatre will be casting for a show inspired by the Kama Sutra . The official name for the show is Kama Sutra: Ritual Contortions on the Anatomy of Love. From the official auditions announcement:.. more

Dec 25, 2015 12:00 PM Theater

12109220_1038287189535452_4091344919558182930_n.jpg.jpe

The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company  is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more

Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage12340.jpe

Among the more traditional of the modern garage-rock revivalists, leaning less on psychedelic touches than cohorts like the Black Lips, instead preferring to draw from the same classic R&B tempos that inspired the British Invasion bands more

Sep 29, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12163.jpe

Off the Wall Theatre marks the start of its 2010-2011 season with an adaptation of Charles Busch’s campy Psycho Beach Party , a pleasantly offbeat comedy about a homicidal woman suffering from multiple, overly dramatic personalities. more

Sep 11, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

