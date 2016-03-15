Kama Sutra
Quasimondo’s ‘Kama Sutra’ Plumbs Love, Sex and Relatedness
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s final offering in Studio G, Kama Sutra (through March 26), taps the Hindu pantheon to explore love, sex and relatedness as they exist both in our time and transcendently. more
Mar 15, 2016 4:24 PM Selena Milewski Theater
'Kama Sutra': Quasimondo's Original World Premiere
Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre’s Kama Sutra, directed by Brian Rott and Jenni Reinke, is described by Rott as being about “the physical and spiritual desires that connect us as humans.” The show runs March 11-26 at Studio G, and i... more
Mar 1, 2016 4:58 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Kama Sutra Auditions
This coming Saturday, The QuasiMondo Physical Theatre will be casting for a show inspired by the Kama Sutra . The official name for the show is Kama Sutra: Ritual Contortions on the Anatomy of Love. From the official auditions announcement:.. more
Dec 25, 2015 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quasimondo Auditions for Kama Sutra
The Quasimondo Physical Theatre Company is going to be staging an original show inspired by the Kama Sutra this coming February. Just in time for Valentine’s Day. Sounds interesting. You know what else is interesting? They’re holding open aud.. more
Oct 25, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
