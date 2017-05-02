Kambui Olujimi
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s ‘Zulu Time’ Tells the Politics of the Clock
New York-based artist Kambui Olujimi, in “Zulu Time" (May 5 through Aug.13 at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art) investigates the temporal hierarchies that benefit some while disadvantaging others. more
May 2, 2017 1:19 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Video Art and the Cyclopean Eye
“Performing for Cyclops” at The Pitch Project aims to show cutting-edge work that requires more than a modicum of attention from the viewer. The show consists more
Jul 29, 2014 11:26 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Mythical, One-Eyed Monsters Entertained at Pitch Project
Cyclops are nasty creatures. If Homer’s Odyssey is to be believed, the one-eyed monsters consume mostly sheep’s milk, but prefer to munch on humans. When caught, it takes the cunning of Odysseus—not to mention a red-hot sharpened stick to t... more
Jul 9, 2014 1:18 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts