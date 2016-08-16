RSS

Kamikaze Cutesauce Cosplay Club

13076924_1151813414849495_7816256716751285452_n.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents The Nautical Tragedy of Dick III Aug. 25-Sept. 10 (the Aug. 27 performance takes place at the MKE Fringe Fest and the Aug. 31 show is Pay-What-You-Can) at their new space, Studio Q, upstairs fr... more

Aug 16, 2016 2:31 PM Theater

theaterpre.jpg.jpe

Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical Theatre presents an encore of its Kamikaze Cutesauce: Cosplay Club, Aug. 22-24, in Milwaukee before heading off to participate in the New York International Fringe Festival (FringeNYC) Aug. 27-30. more

Aug 18, 2015 10:01 PM Theater

Inspired by the kind of pop anime that so rarely gets attention on the live stage, the Quasimondo Physical Theatre’s original show Kamikaze Cutesauce Cosplay Club is migrating to New York to be a part of the largest inter-arts festival in .. more

Jul 14, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11815.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers begin a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Aug 9, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES