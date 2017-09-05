RSS

Kamran Ince

karenbeaumontbyjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

classicalreview_presentmusic_c.jpg.jpe

Present Music’s recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Classical Music

chamber.jpg.jpe

In the latest installment of Present Music’s In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_presentmusic_angelamorgan.jpg.jpe

Photo by Angela Morgan

Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations. more

Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Classical Music 1 Comments

sardis.jpg.jpe

Present Music, Milwaukee’s cutting-edge new music ensemble, joins with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in the debut of Judgment of Midas, an opera by Turkish-American composer Kamran Ince. Judgment of Midas is inspired by the more

Apr 8, 2013 6:02 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES