Kamran Ince
Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont.
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
An Inspired Evening at the Zelazo Center
Present Music's recent chamber concert took intimacy of setting a step further, whereby the audience was in about 100 chairs in a semi-circle on the stage—surrounding the musicians. This proved to be an inspired idea.
Mar 1, 2016 3:00 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Classical Happening: Present Music
In the latest installment of Present Music's In the Chamber series, Feb. 25-27, concertgoers are invited to four venues ideal for the intimacy inherent to the genre.
Feb 23, 2016 2:30 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Present Music Connects the Past
Anodyne Coffee proved an interesting setting for a concert that linked modern works to their historical inspirations.
Feb 24, 2015 3:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music 1 Comments
Mythical Battle of Midas
Present Music, Milwaukee's cutting-edge new music ensemble, joins with Milwaukee Opera Theatre in the debut of Judgment of Midas, an opera by Turkish-American composer Kamran Ince. Judgment of Midas is inspired by the
Apr 8, 2013 6:02 PM Joel K. Boyd A&E Feature