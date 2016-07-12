RSS

Kane Place Record Club

localmusic_botriplex.jpg.jpe

“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more

Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Local Music

brady street festival.jpg.jpe

The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the  lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more

Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

kane place record club.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more

Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

volcano choir.jpg.jpe

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

sherlycrow.jpg.jpe

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more

Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage19579.jpe

Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more

Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

blogimage10450.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon with a 2:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more

Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10107.jpe

Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES