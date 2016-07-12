Kane Place Record Club
Bo Triplex and His Beautiful Band Bring the Funk
“Regardless of whether you like to dance or not, you’re going to end up dancing,” Bo Triplex says of his funk band. more
Jul 12, 2016 3:20 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The 2014 Brady Street Festival Will Feature a Celebrated Workingman Reunion; Lots of Dairy-Based Entertainment
The 2014 Brady Street Festival is just around the corner, and this week the festival revealed the lineups for its four stages. As always, there's a wealth of local music on the bill—including Kane Place Record Club, Midnight Reruns, Grace Weber, .. more
Jul 8, 2014 2:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Watch Kane Place Record Club's Whimsically Nightmarish "Sunshine" Video
Milwaukee’s Kane Place Record Club aren’t exclusively about feel-good kicks. Beneath the agreeable swing of the popular Milwaukee soul-pop band lays just the slightest note of something more sinister, and director John Roberts has a lot of fun pla.. more
Mar 21, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more
Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kane Place Record Club and the Art of Feeling Good
Milwaukee, like many other cities across the country, has seen a recent resurgence in acts that are captivated by the soul sounds of the 1960s. Acts such as Milwaukee-based Kings Go Forth, along with those like Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings... more
Aug 15, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Carriere Local Music
Brewers vs. Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the St. Louis Cardinals this afternoon with a 2:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Apr 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Radio Golf
Timothy Douglas directs the Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production of August Wilson’s drama Radio Golf , the latest in a series of Rep shows directed by Douglas, including last year’s Trouble in Mind and 2008’s world more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee