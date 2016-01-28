RSS

Kanpai

harborhouse.jpg.jpe

Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more

Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Around MKE

eat_drink.jpg.jpe

Skylight Music Theatre has been part of the Milwaukee art scene for more than 50 years and provides our city with wonderful musical theater, including operas, operettas, revues and Broadway musicals. The theater more

Mar 19, 2014 1:02 AM Dining Preview

stonebowl.jpg.jpe

Korean food is not new to this area but for some odd reason it has never really taken off. Korean restaurants such as Blue Tower and Ko-Am came and went; Seoul has more

Feb 5, 2014 11:30 PM Dining Preview

downtown dining week.jpg.jpe

Leave the brown bag lunch at home and skip the leftovers for supper—it's time for Milwaukee's Downtown Dining Week. 2013 marks the eighth year for this tasty annual more

Jun 5, 2013 4:47 PM Dining Preview

blogimage19758.jpe

In 2008, Brian Park opened Wasabi in Brookfield. The results of the restaurant's Japanese fusion cuisine were dazzling. Now Park has opened Kanpai, located in the spot formerly occupied by Nanakusa in Milwaukee's Third Ward... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage12450.jpe

For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more

Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES