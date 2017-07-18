RSS

Kansas

scottwalkergageskidmore.jpg.jpe

Republican-led experiments in Kansas, Illinois and here in Wisconsin have shown that massive, irresponsible tax cuts primarily benefitting the wealthy are politically popular—right up to the point where government can no longer deliver basi... more

Jul 18, 2017 3:10 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

takingliberties6.16.jpg.jpe

Have you ever stopped to wonder why so many right-wing Republican governors around the country pursue policies that are creating economic disasters for their own states? You should. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:49 PM Expresso 24 Comments

reo speedwagon.jpg.jpe

Summerfest announced its final 2014 Marcus Amphitheater headliner this morning, OneRepublic, a pop band the fits right in on a schedule filled with relatively youthful draws. Other Amphitheater attractions this year include Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, .. more

May 14, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Things are wound pretty tight intellectually in an era increasingly fascinated with information and details. Different groups of people cling to different details trying to corner some kind of market on truth. more

Jan 10, 2013 1:23 PM Theater

blogimage15386.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the '70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser singles that continue to.... more

Jul 7, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10285.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s—“Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind”—and a handful of lesser sing more

Mar 26, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ready for a little classic rock? Kansas with a full symphony orchestra will be performing live at the Pabst on Saturday, April 11 at 8pm. They will be performing such hits as "Dust in the Wind" and,Promotions more

Apr 11, 2009 12:00 AM Promotions

blogimage2768.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock with the epic excesses of prog-rock, Kansas scored a pair of monster hits in the ’70s, “Carry On Wayward Son” and “Dust in the Wind,” and a handful of lesser singles that continue to clock sign... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

  more

Mar 11, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

blogimage687.jpe

Motown Records were the titans of 1960s soul, but by the 1970s, Detroit’s rigidly orchestrated songs had fallen out of vogue in favor of Philadelphia’s new spin on the genre. Philly soul was lighter on its toes, a looser amalgam of soul and funk s.. more

Mar 6, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage713.jpe

Melding the simple boogie of American heartland rock withthe epic excesses of prog-rock, Spin ,Today in Milwaukee more

Feb 1, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dark Star Orchestra @ The Pabst Theater, 8 p.m. Th The Diving Bell and the Butterfly, ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jan 30, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES