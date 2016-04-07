Kanye West
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Bay View Art Stop and The Life of Pablo
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half an hour of judgement with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're revisiting Bay View's "Art Stop," a high-concept bus stop that was conceived as one of the neighborhood's.. more
Apr 7, 2016 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Phony Write-In Candidates are No Joke
I'm not especially psyched about foretelling the future with myown brand of dumb farce, but it does happen on occasion. Prior to the 2012elections, as a freelancer for a now-defunct paper in Fond du Lac—my birthplace,home base, and wellspring o.. more
Here’s Your Chance to Meet Hip-Hop Legend “DMC
DMC of the classic hip-hop group Run DMC will be at Clickssneaker store at 1916 E Capitol Dr., on Saturday, Aug, 22 from 1:30 to 3:30p.m.DMC, or Darryl McDaniels, co-owns the shop with Milwaukeenative Eric “Shake” James. The shop sells lim.. more
Aug 18, 2015 9:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
EDM Fans are Petitioning to Remove Paris Hilton From Summerfest
Mar 26, 2015 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 2 Comments
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Three. Stacks. Eliot Find Shared Ground Between Jazz and Hip-Hop
On the surface, jazz and hip-hop don’t seem to have much in common. The wildly improvisational spirit of jazz and the lyrical flow and beat-oriented nature of hip-hop can seem miles apart. Beneath the superficial disparities more
Aug 27, 2014 1:20 AM Nathaniel Scharping Local Music 2 Comments
Influenced: Klassik Finds Jazz in The Neptunes
In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners.Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik has enjoyed solid recognition over th,Music Feature more
Jun 9, 2014 2:59 PM Sahan Jayasuriya Music Feature
This Week in Milwaukee: May 1-7
Big Sean, Leon Russell, French Horn Rebellion and more! more
Apr 30, 2014 5:59 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Klassik and the Power of Positive Thinking
Milwaukee rapper/producer Klassik recorded his debut full length, In the Making, over several trying years marked by self-doubt, depression, relationship struggles and a crushing quarter-life crisis. You’d never guess... more
Sep 19, 2012 3:09 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Kanye West w/ Kid Cudi @ Marcus Amphitheater
Kanye West's sold-out Summerfest concert opened grandly, with a flock of 20 interpretive dancers flailing in front of a massive Apollonian relief sculpture as the operatic beat from West's Jay-Z collaboration “H.A.M.” rumbled through the... more
Jul 1, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
This Week in Milwaukee
Provo, Utah, is usually known for Brigham Young football and Mormons, but with the debut album Habits of alt-rock band Neon Trees in 2010, you can add alternative rock to the list. Led by mohawked frontman Tyler Glenn and named after the il... more
Jun 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Kanye West to Headline the Marcus Amphitheater
Kanye West will headline Summerfest's Marcus Amphitheater on Thursday, June 30, the festival announced this morning. The concert appears to be the only summer performance announced so far for the star rapper, who released last year's best reviewed.. more
Mar 10, 2011 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Best Albums of 2010
What a fantastic year. In 2010, indie-rock regained its fight, rappers indulged their ambitions, R&B singers fired on all cylinders and songwriters of all genres let it all hang out. Below are my 10 favorites of the year, followed by 10 excellent .. more
Dec 9, 2010 1:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Watch Kanye West Seduce a Phoenix in the Runaway Film
Kanye West premiered his 35-minute music video for "Runaway" this weekend, and it's a wonderfully indulgent, Fellini-esque homage to art films and fairy tales featuring a busty phoenix, some bad acting from Kanye, interpretive dance, allusions to .. more
Oct 25, 2010 11:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Conspicuous Consumption
“Conspicuous Consumption” at the UW-Milwaukee Union Art Gallery is part of the university’s “Food for Thought” series, which explores “how food connects us to the environment, our culture and to each other.” The s more
Oct 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From The Winterthur Collection more
Aug 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kiss of Death
Kiss of Death is a classic film noir from 1947 in which Richard Widmark plays a psychopathic killer who laughs maniacally as he pushes an elderly woman in a wheelchair down a flight of stairs.During these mean-spirited political times, Repu... more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 11 Comments
The Offspring
The Offspring are one of the most successful punk bands of all time, largely because they’ve always had an ear for the times. During a period when their California punk peers were rigidly committed to Bad Religion’s playbook, the more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mo’Nique
Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Time to Lay Off Kanye West
It's an indignity I wouldn't wish upon my worst enemy: Sitting on prime time television, head hung, while Jay Leno, so drunk off his good fortune that he can barely contain his smirk, shames you by evoking your recently deceased mother and asking,.. more
Sep 15, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music