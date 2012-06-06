RSS

Kaputt

blogimage18902.jpe

Destroyer has released nine albums since the band began in the mid-'90s as a lo-fi solo project for songwriter... more

Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

blogimage6334.jpe

Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more

Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM On Music

blogimage6334.jpe

Cracker has been among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the alt scene in the ' Beggars Banquet ,CD Reviews more

Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES