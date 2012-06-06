RSS
Kaputt
How Destroyer Quit Rock 'n' Roll
Destroyer has released nine albums since the band began in the mid-'90s as a lo-fi solo project for songwriter... more
Jun 6, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
New Release Wrap-Up: Destroyer, Iron & Wine, Cloud Nothings
Dan Bejar follows up 2008’s uncharacteristically bland Trouble in Dreams with Kaputt, a great new Destroyer record that finds him in his elementwhich is to say, very much out of his element. Bejar is at his best when he’s covering new ground, divi.. more
Jan 25, 2011 5:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cracker
Cracker has been among the best, most consistent bands to rise from the alt scene in the ' Beggars Banquet ,CD Reviews more
Apr 27, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
