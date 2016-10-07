RSS

Kara Penrose

14563501_10103779088413528_8230435026283603603_n.jpg.jpe

Valerie Lighthart

J.J .Gatesman's steampunk wild western revenge story Jack of Hearts makes its debut this month in the cozy space of the Brumder Mansion. The atmosphere is firmly established on entrance into the historic mansion's basement. Actors lounge about.. more

Oct 7, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

13912531_10154265095666221_238637709569895109_n.jpg.jpe

This summer, local writer/director Chris Holoyda presents a refreshing, little punk rock musical. Lobotomy: The Musical! feels like Rocky Horror playing with The Ramones in some dark corner of history. The plot centers around Dr. Walter Fr.. more

Aug 8, 2016 1:27 PM Theater

patten and penrose in earnest.jpg.jpe

Oscar Wilde has one of the most distinctive voices in the history of the theater. The wit and wisdom of the playwright feels so fundamental to contemporary culture that it can be easy to forget just how fun an Oscar Wilde show can be. This .. more

Jun 19, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

$11 specials on food,$11 mug with $2 tap refills or $4 rail drink refills, $11 Nacho,New Year's Guide more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12991.jpe

Hearing the music in this bare format enables us to trace the structure—the sonic bones. Clarinetist Jon Manasse and pianist Jon Nakamatsu perform a variety of compositions from places where early 20th century jazz meets classical music. So... more

Nov 19, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage12877.jpe

The loss of Russ Feingold, one of the country’s great progressive senators, to an absolute zero was tragic, but it’s the election of Republican Scott Walker as governor that will have a profound effect on the lives of everyone in Wisconsin.... more

Nov 9, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 35 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES