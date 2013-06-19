RSS

Kara Walker

In an exhibition that crystallizes the Rubell FamilyCollection’s (RFC) prodigious art holdings with prominent selections on display in one venue, “30 Americans” opens at the Milwaukee Art Museum thissummer. And as the Museum’sCurator of Amer.. more

Jun 19, 2013 12:24 AM Visual Arts

At the Milwaukee Art Museum, it isn’t often that museum exhibitions address issues of aesthetic and social import, but its thought-provoking “30 Americans” and “Wisconsin 30” exhibitions are an exception. A three-hour more

Jun 18, 2013 10:19 PM Visual Arts

