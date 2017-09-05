RSS

Karen Beaumont

karenbeaumontbyjeangabrielfernandez.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more

Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM Off the Cuff

classicalpreview_karenbeaumont.jpg.jpe

In addition to an ambitious recital schedule that proceeds without pause throughout the year organist Karen Beaumont teaches, records, writes about music and regularly plays for services at St. John’s Lutheran Church and the First Unitarian... more

Jul 5, 2016 2:42 PM Classical Music

classicalreview_presentmusic_a_(bychristopherperceptions).jpg.jpe

Photo by Christopher Perceptions

Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Classical Music

classicalpreview_karenbeaumont.jpg.jpe

Karen Beaumont’s upcoming concert is focused on Baroque and early Classical Austrian organ music. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:42 PM Classical Music

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Karen Beaumont is a nationally renowned organist. She was born and raised in Hartland, earned a music history degree from UW-Milwaukee and has lived in Milwaukee since 1983. She is also an excellent writer, writing reviews and short fiction... more

Aug 27, 2014 2:21 AM Off the Cuff

The Voyage of the Maori To New Zealand was written in Esperanto by Brendon H. Clark, a noted New Zealand proponent of the attempt to formulate and popularize an international language. As translated by UW-Milwaukee more

Jan 10, 2013 1:25 PM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES