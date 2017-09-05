Karen Beaumont
Milwaukee's Traveling Organist
Off the Cuff talks to local organ recitalist Karen Beaumont. more
Sep 5, 2017 1:13 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Karen Beaumont’s Passion for the Organ
In addition to an ambitious recital schedule that proceeds without pause throughout the year organist Karen Beaumont teaches, records, writes about music and regularly plays for services at St. John’s Lutheran Church and the First Unitarian... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:42 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Present Music’s Inspiring Thanksgiving Concert
Present Music’s annual Thanksgiving concert at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist was thoughtful, engaging and inspiring—emphasizing choral music and featuring various performers from the community, as is their custom. It included the wor... more
Nov 24, 2015 5:53 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Organ Music of Austria at St. Hedwig’s
Karen Beaumont’s upcoming concert is focused on Baroque and early Classical Austrian organ music. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:42 PM John Jahn Classical Music
Milwaukee’s World-Renowned Organist
Karen Beaumont is a nationally renowned organist. She was born and raised in Hartland, earned a music history degree from UW-Milwaukee and has lived in Milwaukee since 1983. She is also an excellent writer, writing reviews and short fiction... more
Aug 27, 2014 2:21 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Classical Happening
The Voyage of the Maori To New Zealand was written in Esperanto by Brendon H. Clark, a noted New Zealand proponent of the attempt to formulate and popularize an international language. As translated by UW-Milwaukee more
Jan 10, 2013 1:25 PM John Schneider Classical Music