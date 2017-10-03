RSS

Karen Estrada

NextActByRossZentner.jpg

Photo credit: Ross Zentner

Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more

Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Theater

aegateway_greatexpectations.jpg.jpe

Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more

Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM A&E Feature

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

aegateway_nextact_a_byrosszentner.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Theater

inreview_skylight_a_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Theater

paw_skylight_b_bymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Three different theater companies present new plays running Feb. 3 through Feb. 19. The Skylight offers tales of love in DiPietro and Roberts’ I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change; She Kills Dragons, replete with murderous fairies, evil o... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Performing Arts Weekly

inreview_firststage_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more

Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Theater

inreview_mct_a_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Theater

paw_mct_(byjohnnienhuis).jpg.jpe

Photo By John Nienhuis

New shows at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and Milwaukee Chamber Theater highlight this week's theater scene in Milwaukee. more

Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Performing Arts Weekly

: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Theater

theatrereview_intothewoods_photobymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more

May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Theater

theatre_comebackintandem_rosszentner.jpg.jpe

Photo by Ross Zentner

Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more

Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Theater

crash.jpg.jpe

Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage’s upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a... more

Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Theater

firststage.jpg.jpe

For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more

Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Theater

Musical revues can be kind of repetitive. They add a nice contrast to the rest of what inhabits local stages, but the format can feel forced no matter how it's dressed up. The Harmonettes has some unique angles, however. The more

May 2, 2013 4:37 PM Theater

With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more

Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Theater

There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more

Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Theater

theater_first_stage.jpg.jpe

Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more

Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Theater

dancerev.jpg.jpe

An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more

Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM Classical Music

blogimage18167.jpe

Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more

Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES