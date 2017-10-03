Karen Estrada
Making Startling Discoveries in Next Act's 'Silent Sky'
Playwright Lauren Gunderson really did her homework given what could be a difficult topic: the founding of modern astronomy. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:11 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Fast-Paced Production of ‘Great Expectations’
Molly Rhode directs the new Milwaukee Chamber Theatre production of Great Expectations, a play adapted by Milwaukee’s Gale Childs Daly from the beloved classic by Charles Dickens. The show runs April 13-30 at the Broadway Theatre Center’s C... more
Apr 11, 2017 1:20 PM Keith Schubert A&E Feature
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM John Schneider Dance
Divorce and Dementia in Next Act’s Cleverly Crafted ‘The Other Place’
Feb 7, 2017 3:47 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Cupid’s Arrows Hit the Mark in Skylight’s ‘I Love You’
Feb 7, 2017 3:42 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Performing Arts Weekly: February 2, 2017
Jan 31, 2017 2:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
The Music of ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and with the revival of First Stage’s delightful Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Christmas gets an even brighter (red) glow—thanks to the most famous reindeer of all. Rudolph is based o... more
Nov 29, 2016 4:52 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
A Light-handed Exploration of Loneliness
Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of a little-known late work by Tennessee Williams, A Lovely Sunday for Creve Coeur, is a masterful study of loneliness, unlikely companionship and “going on” after dreams are shattered. Directed by ... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:45 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Sep 13, 2016 3:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff Performing Arts Weekly
Milwaukee Opera Theatre’s ‘1776’ Celebrates the Birth of Our Nation
: Milwaukee Opera Theatre presents Sherman Edwards and peter Stone’s musical, 1776, one night only, Monday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Turner Hall Ballroom. more
May 17, 2016 3:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Fairy Tales Collide in the Woods
With stunning sets, masterful orchestration and impeccable performances, Skylight Music Theatre’s production of Into the Woods is a delight. more
May 26, 2015 9:20 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Milwaukee’s Neil Haven returns with a World Premiere
Perceptive, young playwright Neil Haven tackles a difficult emotional subject—grief—in his newest play, Come Back. It runs at In Tandem Theatre through March 22. more
Mar 2, 2015 5:00 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Insightful Look into a Bully’s Psyche
Bullying is often the big elephant in a room (or hallway, or workplace), recognized by most but hard to address. First Stage’s upcoming show Crash is bound to be a great conversation starter and learning experience on the topic for ages 8 a... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:52 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Anatole, the Mouse with Big Ideas
For a little guy, Anatole the mouse has some pretty big ideas. How he manages to make life better for everyone around him is one of the themes in First Stage’s new musical, Anatole more
Mar 5, 2014 11:03 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Musical Comedy History in Triplicate
Musical revues can be kind of repetitive. They add a nice contrast to the rest of what inhabits local stages, but the format can feel forced no matter how it's dressed up. The Harmonettes has some unique angles, however. The more
May 2, 2013 4:37 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Comedy of Manners
With Jeeves in Bloom, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre renders another compelling illustration of why P.G. Wodehouse's beloved characters Jeeves and Wooster continue to hold a distinctive appeal nearly a century after more
Apr 19, 2013 5:17 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Jeeves Returns
There's something irresistibly fun about Matt Daniels as Jeeves the butler and his success results from comic precision. Some time ago he was in perfect form as Phileas Fogg in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre's production more
Apr 6, 2013 5:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
First Stage Thinks Pink
Pinkalicious Pinkerton loves all things pink. So much so that she makes her entire world pink, including herself! And she finds the best way do it: eating pink cupcakes. And eating more pink cupcakes until….well, you can figure more
Feb 27, 2013 3:36 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Finding the Fun in ‘What’s So Funny?’
An array of skills and a generous sense of humor are on display in “What’s So Funny?,” an original variety show by Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and the comedy-improv group The Show. The evening includes... more
Oct 9, 2012 8:41 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Renaissance's 'Honour' Adds Twists to Oft-Told Tale
Honour tells an oft-told tale, the subject of countless other plays, TV movies and soap operas: An older man dumps his loyal wife for a younger version. But this story by Joanna Murray-Smith takes on more than a few unexpected twists in the... more
Mar 28, 2012 12:00 AM Anne Siegel Theater