Karl Miller
Performing Arts Weekly: Aug. 24-30, 2017
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Theater RED present A Chorus Line; William Shakespeare’s immortal Romeo and Juliet comes to SummerStage in Delafield; and SueMo Dance Company explores what it means to self-identify in a performance at Danceworks... more
Aug 22, 2017 1:50 PM John Jahn Performing Arts Weekly
In Tandem’s ‘Carnival’ a Delightful Three-Ring Circus
Kudos to actors Nathan Marinan and J. Keegan Siebken, whose mastery and clever voicing of their multiple hand puppets were just as fun to watch as the live actors in In Tandem Theatre’s production of Carnival. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:01 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
‘Little Shop of Horrors’
All In Productions has produced fine work in the past, but with Little Shop of Horrors, a sci-fi musical about a man-eating plant, All In seems to have bitten off more than it can chew. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:30 PM Anne Siegel Theater
Auditions for Dogfight
Written by Bob Comfort, the 1991 film Dogfight wasn’t the most flattering look at the casual lives of Americans in the early 1960s. In addition to al of the deep ugliness of racism, sexism and twisted conformity, Comfort added the fictiona.. more
Jun 6, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Oconomowoc High School Theater Program Performs in Scotland
Tom Klubertanz, Oconomowoc High School’s (OHS) theater director as well as musician and actor, sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss cookies, haggis, the performance by his students at this summer’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the decisio... more
Jan 13, 2015 10:49 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
White Rabbit, Red Rabbit with OAC
This year, Oconomowoc High School’s Drama program applied to The American High School Theatre Festival to produce a play at next year’s acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Of the roughly 2200 high school programs that applied, Oconomowoc was one .. more
Dec 27, 2014 1:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Cramped Spider Woman
Kander and Ebb's Kiss of the Spider Woman is a sharp musical theater exploration into the nature of human incarceration. The characters’ cinematic fantasies of life beyond the cell walls should contrast starkly with the more
May 22, 2013 4:07 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Dreaming of Escape
The 1976 novel Kiss of the Spider Woman isn't exactly the sort of story many would have expected to get a stage musical treatment. The story of imprisoned people in Argentina isn't the type of thing that cries out for song and more
May 8, 2013 3:38 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Thank Heavens for Off the Wall
Gigi is one of those old-fashioned storylines that hearkens back to a time when life was all about class systems and love was all about moving between them (preferably upward). Boy (Gaston) knows girl (Gigi). Boy starts to more
Dec 20, 2012 4:24 PM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Off the Wall Juggles Fast-Paced 'Ritz'
Dale Gutzman's Off the Wall Theatre has produced a wide array of plays over the years. Some of its best work has been in the realm of comedy, the direction it heads at summer's end for Terrence McNally's The Ritz... more
Aug 2, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Talking About Dogs
Holly Hughes' artistic trajectory is a bit difficult to chart. Best known for her connection to work that caused conservative types to question the National Endowment for the Arts, Hughes has been recognized for performance art that is deep... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Another Trip Into The Tempest
The fun thing about Shakespeare is its multiplicity. Each show has at least two or three sets of characters in various plot entanglements. If one end of a production isn’t doing terribly well, there’s invariably some other end of it that’s .. more
Apr 1, 2012 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Mack The Knife In UW-Whitewater
Oh the shark has pretty teeth. And he shows ‘em pearly white. And in this particular instance, he's showin' em in Whitewater. The UW-Whitewater Theatre program presents The Threepenny Opera this month. Director Jim Butchart and Music Director R.. more
Feb 17, 2011 4:12 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Quilts In a Material World
Forty selections from more than 300 quilts collected by Delaware’s Winterthur Museum travel to the Milwaukee Public Museum for an exhibition that runs through Sept. 6, “Quilts In a Material World: Selections From more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Waitiki 7
Although a certain campiness clings to tiki lounges and “exotica,” the musical genre associated with fruity tropical drinks and thatch-covered bars, 1950s exotica band leaders such as Martin Denny were talented musicians with a multi-cultur... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Arctic Monkeys
With their debut Whatever People Say I Am, That’s What I’m Not and the sophomore effort Favourite Worst Nightmare, England’s Arctic Monkeys combined straight-ahead, riffy rock with incisive, sarcastic lyrics to memorable ef,Today in Milw more
Sep 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Geek Night
Celebrating the inherent low-keyness of Tuesday nights, the Bremen Café has dedicated the day to a event called Geek Night, an informal weekly gathering where patrons play video- and board games. Guitar Hero and Halo have been popular in re... more
May 5, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee