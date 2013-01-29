Karl Ratzsch'S
Ratzsch’s German Charm
Milwaukee’s German restaurants seem to be disappearing one by one. Places like John Ernst Café and Ritter’s Inn are all history. But Karl Ratzsch’s (320 E. Mason St.) continues to rank with the best. The interior is filled with Old World ch... more
Jan 29, 2013 2:12 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
German Culinary Classic
Thelast decade has not been kind to Milwaukee’s German restaurants, asnames like Ritter’s Inn, the Bavarian Wurst Haus and even the venerableJohn Ernst have all closed their doors. In fact,Dining Out more
Nov 26, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 8 Comments
Oh Yeah They’re Going to Protest Karl Rove at UWM
Failed political advisor Karl Rove will speak at the UW-Milwaukee Union Wisconsin Room at 7:30 tonight, courtesy of the UWM College Republicans. Republican gubernatorial candidate Mark Neumann will reportedly be there as well. But before o.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose