Karl Ratzsch
A Karl Ratzsch Post-mortem
When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 7 Comments
Where They Eat: Thomas Hauck
Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Flavors From Around the World Pop Up Across the City
Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Top Five Bars to Visit During the Holidays
Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more
Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
The New Old Karl Ratzsch Reconnects to Its German Heritage
Karl Ratzsch is a comforting place for great comfort food; the menu, with its plethora of choices, is surely its greatest strength and the main reason to come. Under Chef/Owner Thomas Hauck’s direction, the establishment has returned to its... more
Jul 26, 2016 2:42 PM John Jahn Dining Out
The Latest Restaurant News, Including Lots of Asian Spots
Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more
Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 2 Comments
Karl Ratzsch's Holiday Splendor
For a holiday dining experience that truly stands out, make a visit to that temple of German dining, the venerable Karl Ratzsch's (320 E. Mason St.). The décor, accented with oil paintings and beer steins, makes a fine backdrop for evergree... more
Dec 29, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
