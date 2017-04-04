RSS

Karl Ratzsch

karlratzsch.jpg.jpe

When you're trying to bring a historic restaurant into the 21st century, there lies a real challenge: avoiding alienating your customer base while also not doing enough to appeal to a new one. In an effort to keep the business alive, you're... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:39 PM Brew City Booze 7 Comments

thomashauck.jpg.jpe

Thomas Hauck, owner and chef of c. 1880 and Karl Ratzsch, discusses his appreciation for The Roman Candle Pizza. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:52 PM Dining Out

domimossa.jpg.jpe

Kindred on KK, The Kinn, Fuel Café, Mimosa, Apostoli Evreniadis, Margarita City, On The Way Café, Jill Check, Buca di Beppo, Rosati’s Pizza Sports, Christie’s Pub and Grill, Thomas Hauck, c. 1880, Karl Ratzsch, The Roman Candle Pizza more

Mar 28, 2017 2:45 PM Dining Out

ervsmug.jpg.jpe

Five of the best bars for going all out with holiday decorations and special cocktails this December. more

Dec 9, 2016 9:57 AM Brew City Booze

karlratszch.jpg.jpe

Photo by Kevin Miyazaki

Karl Ratzsch is a comforting place for great comfort food; the menu, with its plethora of choices, is surely its greatest strength and the main reason to come. Under Chef/Owner Thomas Hauck’s direction, the establishment has returned to its... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:42 PM Dining Out

appethai.jpg.jpe

AppeThai, FB

Asian restaurants seem to be de rigueur around Milwaukeelately, with two new Thai spots, a Japanese hibachi restaurant and a modernAsian-American collaboration in the works. A couple new bar openings and are-opening of a German classic round ou.. more

Apr 21, 2016 7:14 PM Brew City Booze 2 Comments

blogimage17255.jpe

For a holiday dining experience that truly stands out, make a visit to that temple of German dining, the venerable Karl Ratzsch's (320 E. Mason St.). The décor, accented with oil paintings and beer steins, makes a fine backdrop for evergree... more

Dec 29, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

Star Bar's 2nd annual old school Halloween House Party & Goose's Birthday Blowout! No cover charge. Half barrels and WOP, girls drink free and guys pay $10 for a bottomless cup. Over $1,000 in cash and prizes for Best Costume! Music provide... more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES