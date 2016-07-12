RSS

Karl Rove

Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more

Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Around MKE

Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more

Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more

Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

The Journal Sentinelis reporting that just-unsealed documents show that prosecutors are allegingthat Gov. Scott Walker was at the heart of a “criminal scheme” in which his two topadvisors—R. J. Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl—c.. more

Jun 19, 2014 5:48 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more

Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Expresso 5 Comments

Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more

Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Taking Liberties

According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more

Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM News Features

The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more

Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM News Features

With the sci-fi adventure show Natalie Ryan and the Edge of Eternity playwrights Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski have written another script that is as in love with the feel of a summer blockbuster action film as it is with science fiction. The .. more

Aug 20, 2013 10:00 AM Theater

Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more

Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM News Features

When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more

Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Taking Liberties

Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more

Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM News Features

Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more

Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM News Features

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more

Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Taking Liberties

Forever incapable of embarrassment, let alone sober reflection, Karl Rove is very well suited to his current... more

Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more

May 21, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more

May 7, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Overstating the importance of a midterm election is understandably tempting for politicians and pundits, especially when the partisan turnover reaches historic proportions, as it indisputably did on Nov. 2. It is a temptation to which Repub... more

Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 6 Comments

Making a near-perfect B-side to Johnny Cash’s posthumous meditation on death, American VI: Ain’t No Grave, Allison Moorer's eighth studio release comes on like just another neo-Nashville croonfest, taking its time to reveal the brooding lay... more

Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

