Karl Rove
Mr. J’s Lounge Celebrates 40 Years
Milwaukee’s Mr. J’s Lounge will commemorate 40 years of jazzand blues with a weekend-long celebration beginning Friday, July 15. The festivities begin with a performance by Walter Beasleyon Friday, and conclude Sunday night with a perfo.. more
Jul 12, 2016 4:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Republican Voter Fraud Coverup
Complaints about political bias in the media, except for the well-earned ones against Fox News, usually come from partisans who are simply upset when the media report something true that more
Jul 23, 2014 5:05 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Right-Wing Tiger Eats Scott Walker
President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more
Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
John Doe Documents Shed Light on Scott Walker's Campaign Scheme
The Journal Sentinelis reporting that just-unsealed documents show that prosecutors are allegingthat Gov. Scott Walker was at the heart of a “criminal scheme” in which his two topadvisors—R. J. Johnson and his business partner, Deb Jordahl—c.. more
Jun 19, 2014 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 3 Comments
Issue of the Week: Don’t Halt Same-Sex Marriages
Last week, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb made the right decision when she struck down Wisconsin’s hurtful ban on same-sex marriages. We applaud her common-sense decision, which more
Jun 10, 2014 10:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
Defacing Our Constitution with Anti-LGBT Bigotry
Drunken sailors, lovesick teenagers and right-wing politicians probably shouldn’t be allowed to get tattoos or pass constitutional amendments.What seems like a slick more
Feb 12, 2014 2:18 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
John Doe #2 Looking at Walker’s Campaign Committee and Dozens of Conservative Groups
According to a weekend report in the Wall Street Journal, the new John Doe investigation into special interest spending in the 2011 and 2012 Wisconsin recalls is wider than first thought more
Nov 20, 2013 2:29 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Conflicts? Deficits? Why Reporters Ignore the Real Story of the Clinton Foundation
The mere prospect of Hillary Rodham Clinton running for president again is evidently provoking outrage among old adversaries—from Rush Limbaugh and Fox News to Maureen Dowd—whose more
Aug 27, 2013 12:23 AM Joe Conason News Features
Why You Don't Need $200 Million for Fun Sci-Fi
With the sci-fi adventure show Natalie Ryan and the Edge of Eternity playwrights Vince Figueroa and Beth Lewinski have written another script that is as in love with the feel of a summer blockbuster action film as it is with science fiction. The .. more
Aug 20, 2013 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Watergate Amnesia, the ‘Nixonian’ Slur and Other Big Lies
Let's state this very simply, so everybody will understand. The notion that Barack Obama is "Nixonian"—or that his administration's recent troubles bear any more
Jun 2, 2013 6:30 PM Joe Conason News Features
Marriage Equality Is Coming
When the people lead, eventually their leaders will follow. That even includes leaders like sanctimonious Supreme Court justices who expect their small-minded prejudices to be treated as the last word on the law. more
Apr 2, 2013 9:26 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Change? Learn? Compromise? Grow? Not These Republicans
Hearing so much chatter about "change" in the Republican Party, the innocent voter might believe that the Republicans had learned important lessons from their stinging electoral defeat. On closer examination more
Nov 25, 2012 5:15 PM Joe Conason News Features
The $6 Billion Question: Did Corporations Buy Our Democracy?
Was it worth it?The first general election in which unlimited, undisclosed corporate money could be used in campaigns is winding down as the Shepherd goes to press this week. more
Nov 7, 2012 3:01 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
Turning Point in the Elections
The biggest challenge for Wisconsin Democrats will be to avoid getting overly confident as... more
Sep 25, 2012 12:36 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Fox News' Brazen Star
Forever incapable of embarrassment, let alone sober reflection, Karl Rove is very well suited to his current... more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 4 Comments
The True Way to Save Marriage
For honoring his conscience on the issue of marriage equality, President Obama earned angry rebukes... more
May 21, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
Why the President's bin Laden Ad Drives Republicans Crazy
Nothing aggravates Republicans like seeing nasty, effective tactics upon which they have so long relied being... more
May 7, 2012 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
A Note on Health Care Reform
Overstating the importance of a midterm election is understandably tempting for politicians and pundits, especially when the partisan turnover reaches historic proportions, as it indisputably did on Nov. 2. It is a temptation to which Repub... more
Nov 15, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 6 Comments
Allison Moorer
Making a near-perfect B-side to Johnny Cash’s posthumous meditation on death, American VI: Ain’t No Grave, Allison Moorer's eighth studio release comes on like just another neo-Nashville croonfest, taking its time to reveal the brooding lay... more
Apr 5, 2010 12:00 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews