Karma
Where to Play Bar Trivia
Lacey Muszynski: "Now that summer's busy schedule has come to an end, it's time to spend a little more time indoors. In Milwaukee, that often means having a couple drinks with friends at your favorite bar playing a little trivia." more
Oct 20, 2016 10:32 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Milwaukee Downtown’s Taste & Toast Returns this February
Photo Courtest Yelp Inc., Flickr CCTaste& Toast, Milwaukee Downtown, BID #21’s premiere happy hour event, willreturn to downtown’s restaurants, bars and lounges Feb. 29 through March 4 forit’s second year. The promotion runs .. more
Jan 28, 2016 8:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee’s Best Restaurant Deals For Every Day of the Week
Going out to eat is great, you go somewhere and get servedfood of your choice with no preparation or clean up involved. The only downfallis that comes with a price. That price is usually high enough that many peoplelimit their restaurant trips .. more
Aug 20, 2015 8:03 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE 1 Comments
Brian Regan
For a comedian, a Patton Oswalt endorsement is like having Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski tell you he likes the way you play basketball—it means you’re pretty good at what you do. Brian Regan’s observational comedy lives up to the praise more
Oct 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
College Sports
It’s been said that “athletics is America’s favorite exercise—to sit and watch.” That may be true for the armchair quarterbacks and point guards comatized by ESPN, but not so for the thousands of area college students who par more
Aug 25, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE 2 Comments
The Roots Still Trying the Emo-Pop Connection
The Roots embarrassed themselves earlier this year when they pushed the emo-lite crossover attempt "Birthday Girl," featuring a sunny chorus from Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump, as the lead single to their latest album, Rising Down. Fans cried foul,.. more
Aug 12, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Short Orders
Therecently opened Karma (600 E. Ogden Ave.), located in the former VivoUrban Grill, has What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Dining Out more
Apr 9, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Pure Beauty
In February, Dakota Abbott, 16, edged Samantha Phillips, 17, to become Miss Outdo Washington Post ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE
BE NICE TO THE SNOWPLOW MAN.
As I walked up the hill towards my car, a small lump formed in mythroat. The two feet of snow that had fallen the night before hadmanaged to keep me locked up in my house- making it simple to becomeoblivious to the extent of the damage done, by.. more
Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Day 2 - Berlin Intl. Film Festival
Berlin International Film Festival - Day 2February 8, 2008A few hours of sleep and five films later...Two standouts amongst the offerings thus far, the Competition title "In Love We Trust" and the European Film Market title "Phoebe in Wonderlan.. more
Feb 8, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Film Reviews
Notes from Nethers (Academy Chicago Publishers)
Ithink that what helped there was probably a character trait—a resistance togoing How did thismemoir come about? ,Authors' Voices (Online Exclusive) more
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books 3 Comments
Karmic Sports
Whether it’sa UFC fight, jai alai, polo or a Packers game, Karma Bar &am TyWade, D.C., received his doctorate from Palmer College of Chiropracticand has a privat ,Eat/Drink more
Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Dining Preview